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I have been thinking recently about how my life seems to be changing without my awareness or purpose. I am not sure. As I lie in my bed this evening after dinner, staring at the ceiling, contemplating nothing and not looking forward to cleaning up the dinner dishes, I came to an awareness of what has been happening. But I am still not totally sure why it is happening.

The awareness arrived like this:

My life seems to be turning more inward. More inward than it ever has been in the past. I have been reflecting more on my past and present, and thinking about my future. I have been processing and writing more about my life including essays, poetry, memoirs, and now and then a fictional look at life.

I have been paying more attention to being creative with art projects. I have paid more attention to my kitties, keeping them healthy and well-fed, and spending more time petting and brushing them. I look forward to taking an afternoon nap and sometimes two in one day. While I am getting plenty of rest and sleeping well, I am now getting up to start my day at 7:00 or 8:00 am, instead of my usual 10:00 am.

The awareness continued:

My life has been turning less outward. Less outward than it ever has been in the past. Turning away from house cleaning, cooking, reorganizing my collections, and decorating for holidays. Letting dirty dishes accumulate in the sink, sometimes soaking and sometimes not. When I shop for groceries, I prefer to do it online with Instacart, and when they arrive, instead of putting the new groceries away in the refrigerator or on the pantry shelves, they will sit out for a while. Eventually, the refrigerated items get put away, but the dry goods sometimes take a few days to get put in their place.

In general, not caring if the condo is in order or not. I have been doing less caring about my clothing and what I wear, fewer changes of sheets on the bed, fewer showers, although I keep clean anyway. I have been letting things accumulate on my desk, on the guest bed, on the kitchen counter and island, in my closet on any flat surface. Clothes are draped over a chair in the bedroom instead of going into the dirty clothes hamper or being hung up to wear next time. Sometimes I just toss them into a pile on the closet floor until it's time to send them to the cleaners. I have enough underpants and shirts that I only have to wash them once a month (while I still change them every day).

Fewer going shoppings and rarely going to a play, a musical, a movie, or museums. I have not traveled locally, nationally, or internationally since COVID. I would rather stay in my PJs, not get fully dressed, and just hang out in the condo. I rarely go out for walks. While I do not let the kitty litter get too gross, I no longer scoop the poop daily like I used to. I rarely entertain family or friends now, never throw large dinner parties anymore, and prefer to spend holidays alone being contemplative.

In many ways, this is so unlike me. In the past, the condo was always in perfect order, with a place for everything and with everything in its place. After eating, the dishes were rinsed and put into the dishwasher until it was full. Then I would run it and when the cycle was finished, put the clean dishes away, sometimes even before they were dry.

When I brought groceries home, they would be put in the refrigerator or on the pantry shelves immediately. If I had purchased fruit or vegetables that needed to be handled before refrigerating, I would handle them, then put them away. My bed would be made or at least “thrown back every morning. The kitty litter box would be scooped every day and sometimes twice a day.

Clothes in my closet were always arranged in order of shirt weight: light, flannel, heavy. Often, the shirts were in order by color. I would shower daily and now only once or twice a week. I do not smell and do not really get dirty, but still.

For holidays, birthdays, and sometimes just because, I would have friends in for a home-cooked dinner. Often, I would give “immediate world” parties and provide heavy hors d’oeuvres for 30 or 40 people. Now my entertaining is a few times over time and with fewer people invited.

So why are all these, what seem like drastic changes to me, taking place, and why am I so different now than I was not so long ago? Is retirement after 25+ years finally kicking in? Is living alone without my husband of 41 years (Gregory RIP, almost 9 years since 2015) causing some of these changes?

Is the fact that I am almost eighty a reality in causing me to slow down physically and to have less energy? Am I just re-prioritizing what is important to me as I grow older? Had COVID changed my lifestyle like it had done for so many others, with the desire to be more isolated and more contemplative?

Maybe the reasons are all of the above or none of the above. But I must say that I have been enjoying myself with less urgency to maintain “law and order” in my life. I am enjoying being less hard on myself when trying to achieve perfection in my day-to-day life and home environment.

I still get things accomplished, and my condo is far from being or looking like a h’s den. I am still achieving much in my need for creativity and to write every day. I eventually clean up the place, go grocery shopping, cook healthy dinners, and entertain a few friends now and then.

I am continuing to learn so much about myself and continuing to change who I am, my belief systems, my understanding of my purpose in life, and to continue to be generous with others, and to help good causes when I can.

So what do I have to complain about or to worry about? Maybe I am just still becoming! Maybe that never ends? And that cannot be bad!