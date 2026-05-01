The Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows Box

On my “Coming & Leaving Shrine” by the front door, I have added a small box filled with tiny shell birds. I call this my Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows Box.

Coming and Leaving Shrine

There are birds inside the box that represent all possible individual Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows, etc., or portions of them.

When I have a lot on my mind, or problems haunting me, when I am sad, etc., I open the box.

I open it a little when the Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows are few, and I open the box a lot when the Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows are many.

When things resolve, or I am feeling better about the Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows, I close the box a little, or a lot, or close it completely if all is resolved: signaling completion.

All the shell birds live in the box at all times. They represent all possible problems. I did not make them; I purchased them somewhere magical, if I remember correctly.

The openness and closedness of the box represent the volume of Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows on any given week, day, or moment, for that matter.

So the number of shell birds in the box remains the same all of the time; it is how open or closed the box is that matters.

As the Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows are solved, I close the lid dependingly. If Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows present themselves, I open the lid dependingly.

Stew cooking on back burner of gas stove

The background of the concept here, the foundation of it, is that constant worry will not help resolve or solve anything. By sending, figuratively, the Troubles & Problems & Difficulties & Sorrows out into the ethers and having faith that they will resolve, it’s more constructive than carrying them with you all the time and letting them weigh you down.

Sometimes getting out of the way opens the mind to do quiet, behind-the-scenes problem-solving, and often solutions appear on their own.

Sometimes “back-burnering” them (concept comes from putting a stew on the back burner of your stove and letting it cook for a very long time at a very low temperature, which helps the stew not only cook but makes the meat more tender and even more tasty by the time it is time to eat dinner) helps.

This concept is also similar to the Guatemalan Worry Dolls, in which you take one or more dolls from the box where they live, tell them your worries, and place the doll on top of the box overnight, hoping the worry will be cured by morning.