Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Gino Cosme's avatar
Gino Cosme
May 8

The box opening and closing feels oddly practical. I like the idea that the birds stay the same, and only the lid changes. Some days the problem is the problem, and some days the problem is how much air we keep giving it.

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Keith Aron's avatar
Keith Aron
May 3

Love this, Michael. I, too, am a big proponent of having a repository for our worries and have a box I put my troubles in (but your box is far and away more beautiful!). It's so helpful in setting internal boundaries with our anxious parts of self. I wrote a post on this concept a while back: https://keitharon.substack.com/p/boxing-up-the-leftovers-285?r=1q0bda&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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