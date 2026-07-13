Sherman Plaza Residences, where Michael lives, photo by author

You may have seen this introduction to my “Places Where I Would Like to Live” series previously, but I am updating it here in case you want to visit them and were not aware of their existence. This format should make it easier to find them, and will be added to the end of each new series piece.

I love my condo and my life. I announce every day to the ethers how grateful I am to be living here.

I am content with my life and my home as they are now, in my 81st year. I have lived in my Evanston, Illinois, condo apartment for 20 years now. Evanston is a small town (not a suburb) just outside of Chicago.

I have, however, always fantasized about different lifestyles and have succeeded in realizing a few:

an older, on-campus fraternity house while in college,

a Chicago townhouse,

a vintage courtyard building,

a two-story wood-frame house in a tiny Midwest Illinois town,

a farmhouse,

an apartment in New York City, two stops from Manhattan on the RR in Astoria, Queens,

a small part of an elegant high-end building divided into smaller apartments,

a loft-style building created in the back of the property’s coach house,

a railroad cottage, created and sold by Sears, Roebuck, and Company, built in a factory, shipped on a flatbed train, offloaded, and put together by carpenters,

Besides having experienced these different lifestyles, I have always yearned to experience other ways of living in other cities and places.

What would it be like to live in an apartment or home in:

Manhattan

L.A.

San Francisco

Paris

Rome

Florence

Venice

Madrid

Barcelona

Mexico

Japan

Thailand

What would it feel like to live in:

an out in the countryside cabin

a “Small house” on wheels

a factory warehouse

a storefront

a skyscraper 100 stories in the sky

a mansion with over 100 rooms

a castle

an abandoned church

an out-of-use gas station a French Chateaux

an Italian Villa

a Spanish Hacienda

Here are links to some other amazing places in which I would love to live. They have been featured previously on my Substack, but bringing all the links together here makes it easier to follow. There will be additions to this series and this piece will be added to each new posting.

This is where I live, collect, flourish, and sometimes obsess.

1 Richard E. Grant’s Georgian House at Christmas time

2 Clara Aich’s studio, Photographer in NYC

3 Steinway Tower in NYC

4 Nina Klymowska’s studio, painter in Tribeca, New York City.

5 Michael Shane Neal, painter in the National Arts Club, New York City

6 Ricky Boscarino, artist and creator of ”Luna Park” in New Jersey.

7 Chicago World’s Fair Historical Building