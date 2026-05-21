Introduction

A dear friend, Jerome (Jake) Bloom, shares his photographs (both current and past) with me daily via Apple’s Messages. I comment on them, sometimes complimenting his photographic eye, sometimes discussing in detail why a particular photograph engages me, sometimes commenting on his skills with things like depth of field, framing selection, use of color, or use of black & white.

Sometimes I make up a fun title for a photograph or make observations on unusual or unexpected thoughts a photograph or its subject brings to mind. This involves looking more deeply into what is going on, intentionally or not, in the photograph.

Sometimes (though rarely) I send an appropriate emoticon when I do not find the day’s photograph special or interesting. (As Jake says, as the observer of art, I can do that, but that doesn’t necessarily make me right and the artist wrong!)

What is left of a tulip!

I love that tulips keep growing after they have been cut. What was once a tight bouquet of beautiful tulips, of the same color or mixed, with side leaves in place or plucked off for neatness, continues to grow into a scraggly, loose hanging, over the sides of the vase in an explosion of wonder.

Now I can add to the tulip’s abilities, the ability to turn itself into art! In this case, that ability comes from the cycle of life. I have often said that there is beauty in death. I have called the cycle of life and death, as have others, a “Mystery”. I have further said, “If one is to fully embrace life, one must fully embrace death.”

From the day, as a child, that we can productively do thoughtful thinking, most of us contemplate, no better, worry about death. As I have grown older, processed more about life through my writing, worked with grief over the death of parents, siblings, family, friends, and most difficultly my husband of 50 years due to complications of Alzheimer's as well as having arrived at being 81+ years old, I am more comfortable anticipating my death and hope to embrace it with open arms when it does arrive.

Beauty in death

Back to seeing beauty in flowers when that beauty is their death, in the process of it. The tulip above presents itself to me as an art piece, and the beauty of its art is that it is no longer growing taller, but rather is dying. It is comforting to me to be able to see that in it!