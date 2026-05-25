Found this somewhere on YouTube, sorry I do not have the citation but the links are live if you choose to take a closer look at any of the headlines:

BBC

How Trump’s IRS settlement could block tax audits of him, his family and their businesses

The New York Times

The I.R.S. Thought It Could Fight Trump’s Lawsuit, but It Struck a Deal Anyway

CNN

Trump’s IRS settlement agreement, annotated

Politico

Tax world gawks at Trump audit agreement: ‘Never seen anything like this’

Lawfare

The President Who Sued Himself

USA Today

Republicans are stuck with Trump’s billion-dollar scams | Opinion

AP News

Justice Department announces nearly $1.8B fund to compensate Trump allies in a deal to drop IRS suit

NPR

U.S. government to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS settlement

The Guardian

US justice department ‘forever’ bars IRS from auditing Trump’s past tax returns

NBC News

Justice Department agrees to drop any pending tax claims against Trump as part of IRS deal

PBS

U.S. government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement

The Hill

5 things to know about the Trump IRS settlement

NPR

Judge dismisses Trump’s IRS lawsuit, paving the way for a settlement

The Washington Post

Trump’s deal to drop suit against IRS creates $1.8B ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

Politico

DOJ rolls out nearly $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization fund’ as part of Trump’s IRS settlement

Al Jazeera

Trump drops IRS lawsuit, sets up $1.7bn US anti-weaponisation fund

CNBC

U.S. creates $1.8B ‘lawfare’ fund in exchange for Trump dropping $10B IRS suit

Axios

Trump creates $1.8B “anti-weaponization” fund after dropping IRS suit

Reuters

Trump drops IRS lawsuit in exchange for DOJ $1.8 billion ‘weaponization’ fund

NBC News

DOJ sets up $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fund after Trump drops IRS lawsuit

PBS

DOJ’s tax settlement with Trump sets ‘dangerous precedent,’ former IRS commissioner says

BBC

Trump administration unveils $1.8bn fund to compensate his allies as he drops tax lawsuit

The New York Times

I.R.S. to Drop Audits of Trump and Family

PBS

Trump moves to dismiss $10 billion suit over leak of tax returns after reports of a resolution

The New York Times

With Trump’s Deal, a Possible $100 Million I.R.S. Penalty Melts Away

Jurist.org

Trump dismisses $10B IRS lawsuit as DOJ reportedly finalizes $1.776B fund for his allies

DW.com

Trump drops IRS lawsuit, gets billion-dollar ‘victim’s fund’

The Guardian

Trump dismisses $10bn suit against IRS and creates $1.7bn ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Stomping on IRS audits is an egregious abuse of power by President Donald Trump

The New York Times

Trump’s $1.8 Billion Fund Tests Constitutional Limits

The Hill

Trump moves to dismiss $10B lawsuit against IRS

San Francisco Chronicle

Trump’s IRS settlement is his most brazen attempt to co-opt the U.S. legal system

Time Magazine

Trump Drops IRS Suit Amid Reports of Deal for $1.7 Billion ‘Weaponization’ Fund

KCRA

Trump IRS settlement: Why $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ fund lacks legal precedent

The Guardian

Trump may settle his lawsuit against IRS for $1.7bn fund to compensate allies

InvestmentNews

Trump drops $10 billion IRS lawsuit as $1.7B settlement fund takes shape

Mother Jones

Suing His Own IRS? Creating a $1.8 Billion Slush Fund? What the Hell Is Trump Trying to Pull?

Al Jazeera

What’s Trump’s ‘anti-weaponisation fund’ and why are legal experts alarmed?

CNBC

Democrats blast Trump over ‘slush fund’ in possible IRS lawsuit settlement

Reuters

Trump-IRS settlement ‘forever’ bars audits into tax claims for Trump and his family

FOX 10 Phoenix

Trump IRS lawsuit ends in multi-billion dollar taxpayer settlement

CBS News

DOJ’s settlement with Trump bans IRS from taking action against him over old tax returns

MS NOW

IRS wanted to fight Trump lawsuit: New revelations on the controversial settlement

Forbes

Will Trump Get Billion-Dollar Settlement From U.S.? He Drops IRS Suit Amid Talk Of Fund

PBS

Why legal experts say Trump’s new ‘anti-weaponization’ fund is unprecedented

Reuters

Trump’s $1.776 billion ‘weaponization’ fund sparks outrage, but court challenges will be tough

MS NOW

Trump’s Justice Department announces $1.7 billion fund slammed as ‘slush fund’

Fortune

Trump’s IRS suit may end with a $1.7 billion compensation fund

People.com

Trump Sued His Own Government, then Settled for Nearly $2B and a ‘Forever’ Ban on Auditing His Family or Businesses

USA Today

DOJ offering $1.776 billion ‘lawfare’ fund to settle Trump IRS lawsuit

Courthouse News

Trump drops $10 billion lawsuit against IRS

Kansas Reflector

When a president settles his own lawsuit to create a fund for allies, fundamental questions arise

Jurist.org

‘Forever Barred and Precluded’: Trump’s IRS Settlement and the Architecture of Federal Immunity

ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

DOJ announces $1.7B ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ as part of Trump IRS lawsuit settlement

Scripps News

Trump administration creates $1.7B fund for allies of the president after he drops IRS lawsuit

ABC7 Los Angeles

US government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement

vox.com

Trump’s brazen plan for a $1.7 billion slush fund

LiveNOW from FOX

Trump drops $10B IRS lawsuit in deal to compensate prosecuted allies

CNBC

Trump’s past tax returns get protection from IRS enforcement under ‘lawfare’ fund settlement

KCCI

Trump ‘wasn’t involved’ in the settlement that drops tax claims against him