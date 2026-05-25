What will it take?
Feels like we might as well throw in the Democracy Towel ...
Found this somewhere on YouTube, sorry I do not have the citation but the links are live if you choose to take a closer look at any of the headlines:
BBC
How Trump’s IRS settlement could block tax audits of him, his family and their businesses
The New York Times
The I.R.S. Thought It Could Fight Trump’s Lawsuit, but It Struck a Deal Anyway
CNN
Trump’s IRS settlement agreement, annotated
Politico
Tax world gawks at Trump audit agreement: ‘Never seen anything like this’
Lawfare
The President Who Sued Himself
USA Today
Republicans are stuck with Trump’s billion-dollar scams | Opinion
AP News
Justice Department announces nearly $1.8B fund to compensate Trump allies in a deal to drop IRS suit
NPR
U.S. government to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS settlement
The Guardian
US justice department ‘forever’ bars IRS from auditing Trump’s past tax returns
NBC News
Justice Department agrees to drop any pending tax claims against Trump as part of IRS deal
PBS
U.S. government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement
The Hill
5 things to know about the Trump IRS settlement
NPR
Judge dismisses Trump’s IRS lawsuit, paving the way for a settlement
The Washington Post
Trump’s deal to drop suit against IRS creates $1.8B ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’
Politico
DOJ rolls out nearly $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization fund’ as part of Trump’s IRS settlement
Al Jazeera
Trump drops IRS lawsuit, sets up $1.7bn US anti-weaponisation fund
CNBC
U.S. creates $1.8B ‘lawfare’ fund in exchange for Trump dropping $10B IRS suit
Axios
Trump creates $1.8B “anti-weaponization” fund after dropping IRS suit
Reuters
Trump drops IRS lawsuit in exchange for DOJ $1.8 billion ‘weaponization’ fund
NBC News
DOJ sets up $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fund after Trump drops IRS lawsuit
PBS
DOJ’s tax settlement with Trump sets ‘dangerous precedent,’ former IRS commissioner says
BBC
Trump administration unveils $1.8bn fund to compensate his allies as he drops tax lawsuit
The New York Times
I.R.S. to Drop Audits of Trump and Family
PBS
Trump moves to dismiss $10 billion suit over leak of tax returns after reports of a resolution
The New York Times
With Trump’s Deal, a Possible $100 Million I.R.S. Penalty Melts Away
Jurist.org
Trump dismisses $10B IRS lawsuit as DOJ reportedly finalizes $1.776B fund for his allies
DW.com
Trump drops IRS lawsuit, gets billion-dollar ‘victim’s fund’
The Guardian
Trump dismisses $10bn suit against IRS and creates $1.7bn ‘anti-weaponization’ fund
Chicago Tribune
Editorial: Stomping on IRS audits is an egregious abuse of power by President Donald Trump
The New York Times
Trump’s $1.8 Billion Fund Tests Constitutional Limits
The Hill
Trump moves to dismiss $10B lawsuit against IRS
San Francisco Chronicle
Trump’s IRS settlement is his most brazen attempt to co-opt the U.S. legal system
Time Magazine
Trump Drops IRS Suit Amid Reports of Deal for $1.7 Billion ‘Weaponization’ Fund
KCRA
Trump IRS settlement: Why $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ fund lacks legal precedent
The Guardian
Trump may settle his lawsuit against IRS for $1.7bn fund to compensate allies
InvestmentNews
Trump drops $10 billion IRS lawsuit as $1.7B settlement fund takes shape
Mother Jones
Suing His Own IRS? Creating a $1.8 Billion Slush Fund? What the Hell Is Trump Trying to Pull?
Al Jazeera
What’s Trump’s ‘anti-weaponisation fund’ and why are legal experts alarmed?
CNBC
Democrats blast Trump over ‘slush fund’ in possible IRS lawsuit settlement
Reuters
Trump-IRS settlement ‘forever’ bars audits into tax claims for Trump and his family
FOX 10 Phoenix
Trump IRS lawsuit ends in multi-billion dollar taxpayer settlement
CBS News
DOJ’s settlement with Trump bans IRS from taking action against him over old tax returns
MS NOW
IRS wanted to fight Trump lawsuit: New revelations on the controversial settlement
Forbes
Will Trump Get Billion-Dollar Settlement From U.S.? He Drops IRS Suit Amid Talk Of Fund
PBS
Why legal experts say Trump’s new ‘anti-weaponization’ fund is unprecedented
Reuters
Trump’s $1.776 billion ‘weaponization’ fund sparks outrage, but court challenges will be tough
MS NOW
Trump’s Justice Department announces $1.7 billion fund slammed as ‘slush fund’
Fortune
Trump’s IRS suit may end with a $1.7 billion compensation fund
People.com
Trump Sued His Own Government, then Settled for Nearly $2B and a ‘Forever’ Ban on Auditing His Family or Businesses
USA Today
DOJ offering $1.776 billion ‘lawfare’ fund to settle Trump IRS lawsuit
Courthouse News
Trump drops $10 billion lawsuit against IRS
Kansas Reflector
When a president settles his own lawsuit to create a fund for allies, fundamental questions arise
Jurist.org
‘Forever Barred and Precluded’: Trump’s IRS Settlement and the Architecture of Federal Immunity
ABC News - Breaking News, Latest News and Videos
DOJ announces $1.7B ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ as part of Trump IRS lawsuit settlement
Scripps News
Trump administration creates $1.7B fund for allies of the president after he drops IRS lawsuit
ABC7 Los Angeles
US government agrees to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS lawsuit settlement
vox.com
Trump’s brazen plan for a $1.7 billion slush fund
LiveNOW from FOX
Trump drops $10B IRS lawsuit in deal to compensate prosecuted allies
CNBC
Trump’s past tax returns get protection from IRS enforcement under ‘lawfare’ fund settlement
KCCI
Trump ‘wasn’t involved’ in the settlement that drops tax claims against him