Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

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mike galvin
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Great story as always. I'm sure my husband and I were not the only couple to go from what would now be called Friends With Benefits to a mostly monogamous Relationship when the Plague Years hit. Also I turned 30 in 1984 and even before then I wanted "True Love" though my friends and I would have publicly rolled our eyes at that phrase in our Twenties. Also 30 is basically the year a gay guy acquires an Invisibility Cloak in most clubs. I never thought gay men were inherently more promiscuous than straight ones. It was just easier for us. If straight guys could go out and find a club full of attractive gals who were not crazy but were willing to have a one nighter with no strings attached most would absolutely go for that.

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