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Dan Pal and I exchanged several replies about this based on his essay: “One Perspective on Being Gay in the 1980s”.

Dan, I enjoyed reading about your 80s. By then, I was +/-35 and well into the scene: bar hopping, cruising parks, the baths, etc. Lost a few friends to AIDS, but not many, although the losses were going on all around me, and the fear of contracting HIV/AIDS was great. But being gay meant BEING GAY in those days, with a lot of whoring (used lovingly) around. What was the use of being gay if you couldn't fuck gay men? Well, here we are today, and the gay world is quite different, and that is OK. To be honest, not sure what gay youth are all about today. Fondly, Michael

Michael, Interesting perspective. I guess I never thought of being gay as just a reason to whore around. I never saw it that way. I was attracted to men. Period. Romance and the possibility of developing a relationship with someone were what I wanted more. Honestly, fucking around never really interested me! Dan

Yes, for us, in those days, relationships were important as well, but they were new times for gay men who, up until then, had to hide in the shadows. Sucking, fucking, and more were forms of corporal enjoyment and a form of entertainment. Sex was not necessarily closed. Promiscuity was not bad or wrong. Even for those who fell in love, open relationships were as common as three-ways and orgys.

There were very few places to see and be seen. Slowly, more bars, restaurants, and dance halls opened. It still wasn’t safe to be gay, but it was getting better. The “mafia” and police departments, if paid off, left us alone for the most part, except during election years when the police needed to appear to be doing their job. Coming out at work was still under wraps, but people were beginning to “talk” about their personal lives.

The freedom of being gay that came with the beginning of the Gay Rights Movement, read “promiscuous” and not in a bad way. One-night stands were part of going to bars, as were back rooms, bathhouses, and cruising public toilets.

It was like finally letting us into the candy shop with no limit on purchases and only a few worries about getting sick from eating too much candy: gonorrhea, syphilis, and a few others. But those were easily curable if caught in time. Now make it even more enjoyable by including MaryJane, Poppers, alcohol (all those things which could become addictive), and you get to party, party, party. For many of us, “straight by day” and “gay by night” was the theme song. Play until the sun comes up, get a few hours of sleep, then take a shower and go to work (in my case, as a teacher of elementary school kids).

At the disco, hundreds of men (at some venues, thousands) dancing, tearing off shirts, bumping, grinding, spraying perspiration with dance floors filling with soap bubbles, and platforms lowering from the ceiling with drag queens lip synching your favorite songs allowed you to lose yourself in your sexuality. All of this was what “gay” was in its early freedom days.

Trips to the city, if you lived in the suburbs or small towns, were more like vacations from life. In fact, they were life and many gays moved to the city. Visiting Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco, among others, were the highlights of the good life. Don’t forget to pack the poppers.

Then came the 1980s. In some ways, AIDS/HIV hitting the community was so hard due to decades of hiding, followed by candy store/circus/art fair all combined in one intense gay freedom time, leading to illness, death, and safe sex. Very difficult times for those of us who “came first”. Not that it wasn’t terrible for everyone. But for those who just started their gay journey at the time, there was nothing with which to compare it.

For us older guys, the sky was falling, the world was ending, it was like a COVID phase one. People didn’t know what it was, how it was transmitted, how to avoid it, or how to stop it. How could a disease single out gay men? Made no sense. Labeled the “gay disease” government and medical agencies were not paying much attention to it.

Globally, over 40 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic UNAIDS Global HIV & AIDS Fact Sheet. While precise global demographic breakdowns of every death do not exist, gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM) have been disproportionately impacted, representing the majority of historical cases and deaths in many Western countries.

Over 700,000 people have died of HIV/AIDS in the U.S. since the epidemic began in the early 1980s. The CDC reports that homosexual and bisexual men account for the largest share (approximately 59%) of all historical AIDS-related deaths in the U.S.

None of my look at early gay sex is meant to diminish the impact HIV/AIDS has had on our community (and those not part of the LGBTQIA Community). Nothing can compensate for the deaths of family and friends, and while the HIV/AIDS global epidemic has made the gay world a different place, on the positive side, when one thinks of what is going on under the trump administration today, if we survived HIV/AIDs and we are still here, we can survive anything, and we will!

Here are some previous posts on Gay Pride, AIDS/HIV, and more