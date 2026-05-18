This essay is based on a piece by Sara de Encarnaçāo, “What Stones Remember.”

Sara, What a beautiful look at life.

All of which the stone talks about ... is grief in advance. It speaks on behalf of us human beings, because deep inside we know we are not permanent, so we do everything and sometimes anything we can, erroneously, to become permanent.

We spend most of our lives grieving our impermanence, grieving our deaths from the moment we are sentient enough to understand the concept, but not really aware that most of our living is, can be, and should be in deference to acknowledging that we will die.

Nothing is permanent. Everything changes. I first met that concept through my studies in Buddhism. It gives me peace in my mind to know that nothing is permanent, that death will come for me eventually, and that is OK.

So I try not to waste my time thinking about death, and doing things which I falsely think might help me avoid death, but rather making a practice of being able to embrace it with open arms and welcoming it as it approaches.

When it does approach from a distance, eventually coming to hold my hand, it will find that my hand is holding a stone, that stone being a testament to my having lived, and in having lived to having made a small difference to someone, someplace, or something at some time.

Sara replied, on previewing this piece, “Michael, there is something beautiful and quietly devastating in your thought that we begin grieving impermanence long before death itself arrives. And yet I loved where you brought it. Not toward despair, but toward the image of meeting death already holding a stone. Not as proof of permanence, perhaps, but as evidence of participation, of having lived and left some small mark upon the world. Thank you for this.”

Sara, I came to think, understand more clearly, and write about these things with the help of your essay. Thank you for your words.

Fondly, Michael