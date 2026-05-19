Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
5h

Great attitude Michael! I like my alone time too and I still have a husband. We all need it. Embrace yourself!

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
5h

There’s something deeply moving in the way silence becomes presence here, not absence.

The realization that solitude can become companionship with oneself, and later a different form of love beyond words, stayed with me long after reading. Especially the image of simply sitting together, holding hands, when language could no longer carry the connection.

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