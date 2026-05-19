Fun photograph of Maybe the Clown posing in front of the Chicago Theater, with his name AI added.

This essay was prompted by Sara da Encarnação (“Quiet architect of inner worlds, turning silence into language and questions into fire, listening where others rush past and refuse shallow waters. In life’s labyrinth, leaving lanterns so others may find their way”.)

Realizing that I was not alone began in my 30s, when I became a mime clown. Not speaking at all ... but relating to all kinds of people, of all ages, and communicating without words … led to new awareness in me.

While many people do not like or are afraid of clowns, I was not one of those. I was gentle, loving, and approachable. I was able to “gear up” or “gear down” depending on my audience. I did well with children, adults, seniors, people with cognitive or physical disabilities, and people of all genders.

I had applied for and received a competitive grant from the State of Illinois Arts Council. The grant was in exchange for a dozen school performances and six on-the-street performances.

With the grant money, I created a 15-minute show, the details of which lived in a black leather steamer trunk which housed a show sign reading “MAYBE the CLOWN and his Back Pocket Review”, and had recorded musical accompaniment, a dancing partner doll named Molly, a collapsible table and two chairs, and many more props.

I performed magic and conducted an audience rhythm band with sticks, bells, maracas, tambourines, and drums. I created a pantomime story about a sad clown playing baseball with a new friend, the clown on a dinner date with Molly, and a ballerina clown dancing a piroette in his tutu.

Usually, mime clowns only interacted with people without using props. In my personal inimitable style … I had many, many props that lived in the trunk and in my pockets. The dichotomy led to the clown being named “Maybe the Clown and His Back Pocket Review,” which was anything other than could be contained in one’s back pocket, and with a play on “Maybe” and “Maybe Not”!

Maybe’s opening show took place on a Sunday at noon at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. After the show, friends helped set up a table with after-show cookies and milk for the audience.

With that background in place, let me return to one’s never really being alone!

The hour of “putting on the clown’s face makeup” first taught me the lesson that I was never alone. I used to think of myself as alone unless, obviously, I was with someone else.

But it turned out that I realized that I was always there with myself … the two of us. While putting on my makeup and getting into the persona of the clown who did not talk, I realized I could communicate, discuss, and share in my head without any interruptions from the outside world: others, radio, TV, etc.

During the performance itself, and on traveling to and from the performance, since I did not talk, I realized that I was indeed talking to myself, with words, in my head as I planned each interaction, each part of my performance.

With this new awareness, I also realized that there were many times when I was enjoying my solitude. I enjoyed sitting on a park bench alone, eating by myself, traveling by myself, and just being with myself.

The ability to “be with myself” and enjoy my solitude has continued. It has been in existence and has brought comfort throughout my 50-year relationship with my husband, Gregory.

It increased during our journey walking on his Alzheimer’s Path for 12 years, when communication in the traditional sense no longer worked for him, and therefore didn’t work for us. We could share so much just sitting together, holding hands.

Enjoying myself and my solitude continues even now as I accept that I am an old man, living by myself, whose husband is now only a memory or a spiritual presence. I love living with just my cat and me. I can go for days without speaking a word. My solitary communication is on a different plane than the day-to-day life and experiences of most people who don’t or can’t slow down enough to listen. I am grateful for the ability to do so.

It is nice, fun, enjoyable, entertaining, and at times stimulating to like being with myself!