Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Andrea Thorfinson
Apr 22

I'm so glad you shared this, Michael. It’s always nice getting to know you a bit more. I always love the way you speak about Gregory… there’s so much love there, and it really comes through in your writing. And oh wow, you were raised Jewish? I was raised Mormon, and now consider myself more of a spiritualist, so I always find those journeys interesting. I'm so glad our paths have crossed. ❤️

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Samu
Apr 22

Thank you for sharing this, Michael. There’s a lot of history, love, and care in your words. I’m really glad we’re connected here.

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