“Classroom Life Lessons” generated by Substack images.

Lately, I have found myself prompted by my reading of other Substack writers’ work. I will reply, only to realize that a lot of thought and effort have gone into the reply and that I want to share it with my readers.

I do this to share my thinking and to be open to others, as at times they are open to me. It feels good to know that, in any experience, good or bad, one is not alone; others are out there having the same or similar ones.

Sara da Encarnação wrote, in my words, about writing as a way of teaching lessons. This was my reply,

Sara,

You did not start out to give advice in this piece, “Why Everything Became Advice?”, but there was some.

In your pointing out the expectation that every thing, every experience, is meant to bring with it a lesson, you helped me realize why sometimes, as a writer (and as a reader) I feel overwhelmed with the task of writing (or reading) just for those expectations you talk about.

In looking at my writing, most of it is sharing the processing that I do as I grapple to come to an understanding of what I believe, what is happening to me (asked or unasked), how can I be a better person and/or how can I be content with the person I am, how can I continue to grow as I age into the last chapter of my life? And then by sharing, I can help others learn those same lessons, maybe a little easier by doing it through my eyes, knowing they are not alone.

While this writing motivation is not necessarily bad, it tends to overpower, and take over the topics I write about. I will have to do some thinking on how I can bring back the plain joy of E X P E R I E N C E into my life and my writing.

The advice I heard was inherent: “Michael, slow down and enjoy life. Enjoy your daily and periodic experiences ... and just accept them. W I T N E S S them, don’t feel the need to explain them or be a better person because of them or share them in your stories (oral or written) for the purpose of teaching others your lessons of change, understanding, awareness, self-improvement, etc.

You say, “It is no longer enough to have lived through something. We are expected, quietly and consistently, to convert it into advice.” and go on to remind, “And there are still parts of a life that ask for no use, no moral, no improvement, no advice. Only presence. Only witness.” This is a comment I will remember.

Thanks for the advice (not necessarily given but nonetheless received and taken. And that is on me, not you.)

Is it too soon to joke?

Fondly, Michael

Reply from Sara:

This may be one of my favorite comments. What strikes me most is that you didn’t simply agree with the piece … you continued it. You let it keep working after you’d finished reading it, and then you watched where it led you. That’s a gift to any writer.

I also smiled at your “Thanks for the advice.” Perhaps that’s the irony. I wasn’t trying to give any. I was trying to defend the possibility that some things don’t have to become advice at all. But once words leave us, they begin living their own lives.

If this essay quietly told you to slow down, then perhaps it wasn’t prescribing anything so much as giving you permission to hear something you already knew. I loved what you wrote about wanting to recover the simple joy of experience.

I don’t think your instinct to understand life is something to abandon; it’s part of who you are. Maybe the trick is simply not demanding that every experience report for duty before it’s allowed to exist.

And no, it isn’t too soon to joke. In fact, I suspect humor is one of the few things that never insists on becoming a life lesson. ;)

My reply:

Sara,

Your reply cheered me up. Not that I was “down,” but you also took it further. You said, “I was trying to defend the possibility that some things don’t have to become advice at all. But once words leave us, they begin living their own lives. If this essay quietly told you to slow down, then perhaps it wasn’t prescribing anything so much as giving you permission to hear something you already knew.”

And if I take the “permission”, doesn’t that make it a lesson, not forced on me but witnessed and taken by me? 🤪. It gave me a great reminder and often-forgotten awareness that life is meant to be enjoyed as well as lived, and maybe sometimes learned, other times just witnessed!

Fondly, Michael

P.S. I have turned my reply and your comments into an essay I will publish. Will link you.