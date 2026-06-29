Michael talking to himself. AI

“Lady in the Van” is a mostly true story written by British playwright Alan Bennett. It is a memoir of his experiences with Miss Shepherd, a homeless woman played by Maggie Smith, who parked her dilapidated van outside his house for 15 years. Worth the watch!

The film begins with Mr. Bennett being introduced as “double”: The one who does the writing and the one who does the living. That introduction is validated by the narrator, who explains, “Writing is talking to oneself”.

For me, writing is definitely talking to myself. My husband of 50 years died ten years ago due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. In the beginning, the grief was overwhelming, but now it is easier to carry. The grief will never go away, but I continue to grow and each day brings new adventures, so I can honestly say, “All is good!”

I am officially a senior citizen at 81+ years old and based on some standard or other, have been for 15 years since I turned 65. I write a lot about growing older and examine how to do so gracefully. Not easy, but better than growing older clumsily. We really have no choice but in how we deal with this passage of time.

Gregory and I used to talk about everything. I mean everything. Nowadays, I still have a few friends with whom I can talk about most things, but no one … about everything.

So I find myself talking to myself more now that Gregory is gone. I do talk to myself out loud when in the condo by myself (my kitty listens, but she doesn't reply, so I am not sure what she hears or to what she pays attention).

A big part of my life, and I believe that it is or should be a large part of everyone’s life, is to process what I am experiencing, what I think, what I know, and what I think I know. I leave out “what I don’t know” because, obviously, I don’t know what I don’t know.

I know some people who just live their lives without giving it much thought. When I was younger, I did that too. But at some point, I realized that personally, I needed to be able to formulate, for myself, my existence, and to be able to talk about and share with others my thoughts on life, my opinions, my beliefs.

Most importantly, I needed to make sure I was living my life the best way I could, since there were many more days behind me than ahead. I needed to keep an active “checks and balances” on my life, acknowledging that one is never too old to learn new lessons, to change beliefs, to develop new behaviors.

I did not want to become so set in my ways that, if they were not good for me and/or would harm others, I could change and not continue in the dysfunctional, out-of-touch, old-fashioned, unsubstantiated ways that so many older folks do. I did not want to become a curmudgeon … that “old out of touch” man who lives in the apartment upstairs.

Since I had those awarenesses, I began to write. To write and write. To write for at least an hour to two hours every day. To write about life, about living, about getting older, about the world around me, about current events, about my kitty Gigi.

As I said earlier, most of that used to take place with my husband, but now that he was gone, the silence would not listen, and I needed someone to talk to. So I talk to myself, and just to make sure I hear me, I most often put it in black and white, digital black and white mostly.

And I share those conversations with you, my readers. And that makes me feel worth something in that the feedback I get from “younger than mes” is, “Thanks for paving the way for future people like us.” The feedback I get from “older than mes” is, “Thanks for the memories and for reminding me that I am not alone.”

Purpose accomplished. The remark that humorously follows is often, “But when talking to yourself, be careful not to answer back.”

Sometimes, I do.